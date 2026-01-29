Counter scores 22 in Charleston’s 66-64 victory over Hofstra

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Charleston beat Hofstra…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Jlynn Counter scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half as Charleston beat Hofstra 66-64 on Thursday night.

Counter went 1 of 2 at the free-throw line with 11 seconds left for a 66-62 lead.

Counter added 10 rebounds and five assists for the Cougars (14-8, 7-2 Coastal Athletic Association). Christian Reeves scored 16 points and added 13 rebounds.

James Patterson led the way for the Pride (13-9, 4-5) with 21 points and 11 rebounds. Preston Edmead added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Kalu scored eight points in the first half and Charleston went into halftime trailing 30-23.

