Connor leads La Salle against Davidson after 25-point showing

Davidson Wildcats (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-7, 3-3 A-10) Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

Davidson Wildcats (13-6, 5-1 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (10-7, 3-3 A-10)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle hosts Davidson after Ashleigh Connor scored 25 points in La Salle’s 66-57 loss to the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Explorers are 5-3 in home games. La Salle ranks fourth in the A-10 with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Aryss Macktoon averaging 2.8.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in conference matchups. Davidson scores 69.8 points and has outscored opponents by 11.2 points per game.

La Salle’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Davidson allows. Davidson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game La Salle gives up.

The Explorers and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Macktoon is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Explorers. Connor is averaging 13.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Charlise Dunn is scoring 15.6 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Wildcats. Katie Donovan is averaging 12.6 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 5-5, averaging 58.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.