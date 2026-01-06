Colorado State faces New Mexico, aims for 4th straight home win

New Mexico Lobos (11-4, 3-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-2, 4-0 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (11-4, 3-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (13-2, 4-0 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts New Mexico looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rams have gone 7-1 in home games. Colorado State is 11-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.9 turnovers per game.

The Lobos have gone 3-1 against MWC opponents. New Mexico ranks seventh in the MWC giving up 61.4 points while holding opponents to 37.7% shooting.

Colorado State’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game New Mexico gives up. New Mexico has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points above the 34.9% shooting opponents of Colorado State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lexus Bargesser is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rams. Brooke Carlson is averaging 11.0 points and 1.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Destinee Hooks is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lobos. Cacia Antonio is averaging 12.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 68.6 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.