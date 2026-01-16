Citadel faces VMI after Williams’ 25-point outing

Citadel Bulldogs (4-14, 1-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-12, 1-4 SoCon) Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Citadel…

Citadel Bulldogs (4-14, 1-4 SoCon) at VMI Keydets (6-12, 1-4 SoCon)

Lexington, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel faces VMI after Braxton Williams scored 25 points in Citadel’s 69-66 overtime loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Keydets are 5-3 on their home court. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 75.9 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 1-4 in SoCon play. Citadel has a 2-8 record against opponents above .500.

VMI scores 74.1 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 77.9 Citadel gives up. Citadel averages 69.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 75.9 VMI gives up to opponents.

The Keydets and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Johnson is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Keydets. Linus Holmstrom is averaging 11.7 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Williams is scoring 12.8 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Carter Kingsbury is averaging 11.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Keydets: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 69.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.