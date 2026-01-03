Carvey scores 24 as North Carolina Central defeats Norfolk State 69-67

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khouri Carvey had 24 points and 11 rebounds in North Carolina Central’s 69-67 win against Norfolk…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Khouri Carvey had 24 points and 11 rebounds in North Carolina Central’s 69-67 win against Norfolk State on Saturday.

Gage Lattimore added 14 points while going 4 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 4 for 4 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds. Jae Slack shot 3 for 9 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

Devon Ellis finished with 18 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks for the Spartans (6-11, 0-1). Elijah Jamison added 15 points and two steals for Norfolk State. Anthony McComb III also recorded 11 points.

