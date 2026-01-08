Cal Poly visits Hughes and CSU Northridge

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-7, 2-2 Big West) Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (6-10, 2-2 Big West) at CSU Northridge Matadors (9-7, 2-2 Big West)

Northridge, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Matadors -6.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge hosts Cal Poly after Larry Hughes Jr. scored 23 points in CSU Northridge’s 74-65 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Matadors have gone 7-0 in home games. CSU Northridge ranks eighth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 78.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Mustangs are 2-2 in Big West play. Cal Poly averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

CSU Northridge is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 45.0% Cal Poly allows to opponents. Cal Poly has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points below the 42.2% shooting opponents of CSU Northridge have averaged.

The Matadors and Mustangs square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 19.1 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Josiah Davis is averaging 13.5 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

Hamad Mousa averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 20.9 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Peter Bandelj is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Matadors: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 80.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.