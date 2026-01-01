Bryant leads Jacksonville State against Delaware after 23-point performance

Jacksonville State faces Delaware after Anthony Bryant scored 23 points in Jacksonville State's 78-67 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (6-6, 1-0 CUSA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (4-8, 0-1 CUSA)

Newark, Delaware; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State faces Delaware after Anthony Bryant scored 23 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-67 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 2-4 at home. Delaware allows 72.6 points and has been outscored by 6.3 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-0 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Delaware scores 66.3 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 63.6 Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 74.9 points per game, 2.3 more than the 72.6 Delaware gives up to opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Gamecocks square off Friday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Bliss averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Justyn Fernandez is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18.5 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Bryant is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

