Bryan Ndjonga scores 26 to guide Canisius to 70-64 victory over Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 26 points to help Canisius earn a 70-64 victory over Manhattan on Friday…

NEW YORK (AP) — Bryan Ndjonga had 26 points to help Canisius earn a 70-64 victory over Manhattan on Friday night.

Ndjonga added nine rebounds for the Golden Griffins (8-8, 3-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kahlil Singleton had 12 points and Michael Evbagharu scored 11.

Terrance Jones led the Jaspers (7-10, 3-3) with 15 points and six rebounds. Jaden Winston added 12 points and Fraser Roxburgh posted a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.