Brumbaugh, Tulane Green Wave to host Stevenson and the North Texas Mean Green

North Texas Mean Green (10-7, 1-3 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-5, 3-1 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: AAC foes Tulane and North Texas face off on Sunday.

The Green Wave have gone 8-3 at home. Tulane has a 4-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mean Green are 1-3 in AAC play. North Texas is eighth in the AAC with 12.8 assists per game led by David Terrell Jr. averaging 4.6.

Tulane averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Texas allows. North Texas averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Tulane gives up.

The Green Wave and Mean Green meet Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowan Brumbaugh is averaging 18.7 points, 3.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 14.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games.

Je’Shawn Stevenson is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Mean Green. Terrell is averaging 13.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 71.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Mean Green: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.