Boston College hosts NC State after Brooks’ 37-point game

NC State Lady Wolfpack (14-6, 7-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (4-18, 0-9 ACC)

Boston; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State plays Boston College after Zoe Brooks scored 37 points in NC State’s 78-76 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Eagles have gone 4-10 in home games. Boston College is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Wolfpack are 7-2 in conference play. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Boston College scores 62.4 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than the 66.1 NC State allows. NC State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Boston College allows.

The Eagles and Lady Wolfpack match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kayla Rolph is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.2 points. Jocelyne Grier is shooting 34.8% and averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Zamareya Jones is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Wolfpack, while averaging 14.6 points and 3.9 assists. Khamil Pierre is averaging 18.6 points and 10.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 0-10, averaging 56.9 points, 23.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Lady Wolfpack: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

