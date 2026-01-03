Booth scores 19 in Colorado State’s 70-60 win over Grand Canyon

PHOENIX (AP) — Carey Booth had 19 points and 12 rebounds in Colorado State’s 70-60 victory over Grand Canyon on…

PHOENIX (AP) — Carey Booth had 19 points and 12 rebounds in Colorado State’s 70-60 victory over Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Augustinas Kiudulas scored 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Rams (10-4, 1-2 Mountain West Conference). Jevin Muniz shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the foul line to finish with 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

The Antelopes (8-5, 1-1) were led by Makaih Williams, who posted 22 points. Nana Owusu-Anane added 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks for Grand Canyon. Jaden Henley finished with 12 points and four assists.

Colorado State took the lead for good 15 seconds into the game and the score was 35-29 at halftime, with Booth racking up 10 points. Colorado State used a 16-0 run in the second half to build a 25-point lead at 56-31 with 12:38 left in the half before finishing off the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.