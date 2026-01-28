Binghamton hosts conference rival Bryant

Bryant Bulldogs (6-14, 2-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-18, 0-7 America East) Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST…

Bryant Bulldogs (6-14, 2-4 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (4-18, 0-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: America East foes Binghamton and Bryant meet on Thursday.

The Bearcats have gone 4-6 at home. Binghamton is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulldogs are 2-4 in conference play. Bryant is 3-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Binghamton is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.4% Bryant allows to opponents. Bryant averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Binghamton allows.

The Bearcats and Bulldogs square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremiah Quigley is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 assists for the Bearcats. Wes Peterson is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Timofei Rudovskii averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Aaron Davis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 1-9, averaging 69.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 63.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.