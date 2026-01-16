Bethune-Cookman visits Mississippi Valley State after Heady’s 21-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-17, 0-4 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (5-11, 2-1 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-17, 0-4 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman takes on Mississippi Valley State after Jakobi Heady scored 21 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 77-73 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils have gone 1-3 at home. Mississippi Valley State is sixth in the SWAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Delkedric Holmes averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 2-1 in SWAC play. Bethune-Cookman allows 83.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.2 points per game.

Mississippi Valley State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 72.4 points per game, 15.4 fewer points than the 87.8 Mississippi Valley State gives up.

The Delta Devils and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael James averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Delta Devils, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Patrick Punch is shooting 29.5% and averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Heady is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.1 points and 1.5 steals. Quentin Heady is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 57.4 points, 25.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.