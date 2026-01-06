Avila leads Saint Louis against VCU after 20-point showing

Saint Louis Billikens (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 2-0 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (13-1, 1-0 A-10) at VCU Rams (11-4, 2-0 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits VCU after Robbie Avila scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 102-79 win against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks.

The Rams are 8-1 in home games. VCU is third in the A-10 scoring 87.2 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Billikens have gone 1-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 12-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

VCU averages 87.2 points, 19.7 more per game than the 67.5 Saint Louis allows. Saint Louis averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game VCU gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Hill Jr. is averaging 14 points for the Rams. Lazar Djokovic is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

Trey Green averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc. Dion Brown is shooting 67.0% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 87.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Billikens: 9-1, averaging 94.3 points, 41.4 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

