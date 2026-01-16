Austin Peay visits Duncan and Lipscomb

Austin Peay Governors (11-5, 5-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 4-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Austin Peay Governors (11-5, 5-0 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (11-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb faces Austin Peay after Ethan Duncan scored 27 points in Lipscomb’s 81-71 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Bisons have gone 8-0 at home. Lipscomb is first in the ASUN with 19.3 assists per game led by Mateo Esmeraldo averaging 7.2.

The Governors are 5-0 in ASUN play. Austin Peay is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Lipscomb makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Austin Peay has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

The Bisons and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Asman is shooting 52.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Bisons. Duncan is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is averaging 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Governors. Zyree Collins is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Governors: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.