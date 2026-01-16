Austin Peay and Lipscomb face off for conference matchup

Lipscomb Bisons (5-11, 2-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-4, 3-2 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lipscomb Bisons (5-11, 2-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (11-4, 3-2 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes Austin Peay and Lipscomb square off on Saturday.

The Governors have gone 3-4 at home. Austin Peay scores 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 12.9 points per game.

The Bisons are 2-3 against ASUN opponents. Lipscomb is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Austin Peay’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lipscomb gives up. Lipscomb has shot at a 39.4% rate from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points greater than the 36.2% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anovia Sheals is averaging 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Governors. Jim’Miyah Branton is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games.

Molly Heard is averaging 13 points and 2.1 steals for the Bisons. McKayla Miller is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Bisons: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

