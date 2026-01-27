AP women’s basketball player of the week is No. 1 UConn’s Sarah Strong

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 12 of the season: Sarah Strong, UConn…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 12 of the season:

Sarah Strong, UConn

The sophomore forward helped the top-ranked Huskies go 3-0 last week, averaging 20 points, 8.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists to go along with 3.3 steals. She had 18 points in a rout of Notre Dame and followed that up with 25 points, hitting 10 of 17 shots against Georgetown.

Runner-up

Ava Heiden, Iowa. The sophomore center had big games against Maryland and Ohio State, helping the Hawkeyes stay unbeaten in Big Ten play. She had 20 points and eight rebounds in the win at the Terrapins and then 18 points and eight rebounds in the victory over the Buckeyes. She also had a career-best four steals in that game.

Honorable mention

Zoe Brooks, N.C. State; Dani Carnegie, No. 23 Georgia; Jada Williams, Iowa State.

Keep an eye on

Columbia junior guard Riley Weiss averaged 27.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and shot 63% from behind the 3-point line in wins over Brown and Dartmouth. Weiss set the school record with 40 points in the victory over Dartmouth, hitting 15 shots, including nine 3-pointers.

