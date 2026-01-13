Akron hosts Hill and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (4-12, 0-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 3-1 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Ball State Cardinals (4-12, 0-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (12-4, 3-1 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -20.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State takes on Akron after Davion Hill scored 22 points in Ball State’s 79-71 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Zips are 8-0 on their home court. Akron is seventh in college basketball averaging 93.4 points and is shooting 52.2% from the field.

The Cardinals are 0-4 in MAC play. Ball State averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Akron averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.0% shooting opponents of Akron have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 19.6 points, 5.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Zips. Amani Lyles is averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 11.6 points for the Cardinals. Armoni Zeigler is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 92.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 67.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.