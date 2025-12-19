Xavier visits Halaifonua and Georgetown

Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-3, 1-0 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Xavier Musketeers (8-4, 0-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (8-3, 1-0 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on Xavier after Julius Halaifonua scored 21 points in Georgetown’s 78-69 victory over the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 6-0 on their home court. Georgetown ranks seventh in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 73.6 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Musketeers have gone 0-1 against Big East opponents. Xavier scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Georgetown averages 78.2 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 73.7 Xavier gives up. Xavier has shot at a 42.0% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 42.3% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Musketeers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoyas. KJ Lewis is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Carroll is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Musketeers. Jovan Milicevic is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 34.3 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

