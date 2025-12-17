Xavier takes on Creighton in conference matchup

Creighton Bluejays (5-5) at Xavier Musketeers (8-3) Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 151…

Creighton Bluejays (5-5) at Xavier Musketeers (8-3)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -2.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Dix and Creighton visit Tre Carroll and Xavier in Big East play Wednesday.

The Musketeers have gone 7-1 at home. Xavier ranks sixth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 33.7 rebounds. Filip Borovicanin leads the Musketeers with 7.4 boards.

The Bluejays are 0-2 in road games. Creighton has a 1-5 record against opponents above .500.

Xavier scores 78.4 points, 5.8 more per game than the 72.6 Creighton allows. Creighton averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.9 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Xavier allows.

The Musketeers and Bluejays face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carroll is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 13.2 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dix is averaging 12.3 points for the Bluejays. Blake Harper is averaging 9.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.