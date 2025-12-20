Wright leads Harvard against Maine after 22-point performance

Maine Black Bears (4-8) at Harvard Crimson (6-5) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Maine after Abigail…

Maine Black Bears (4-8) at Harvard Crimson (6-5)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard hosts Maine after Abigail Wright scored 22 points in Harvard’s 67-33 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Crimson have gone 3-0 at home. Harvard is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 1-5 in road games. Maine ranks fifth in the America East with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Adrianna Smith averaging 10.2.

Harvard averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 57.2 points per game, 3.7 fewer than the 60.9 Harvard gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alayna Rocco is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, while averaging 6.2 points. Wright is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games.

Smith is averaging 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Black Bears. Asta Blauenfeldt is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.