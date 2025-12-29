Wichita State visits Cartwright and Tulsa

Wichita State Shockers (3-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-4) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Wichita…

Wichita State Shockers (3-10) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-4)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa faces Wichita State after Mady Cartwright scored 26 points in Tulsa’s 74-67 victory over the Florida Gators.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 6-0 at home. Tulsa is second in the AAC scoring 72.7 points while shooting 42.1% from the field.

The Shockers are 0-3 in road games. Wichita State averages 18.0 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Tulsa makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Wichita State has allowed to its opponents (37.8%). Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tulsa allows.

The Golden Hurricane and Shockers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cartwright is averaging 16.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Hurricane. Hannah Riddick is averaging 12.8 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Shockers. Abby Cater is averaging 10.0 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

