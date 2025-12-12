Walker and N.C. A&T knock off Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-79

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker led North Carolina A&T with 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lewis Walker led North Carolina A&T with 22 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer as time expired and the Aggies beat Maryland-Eastern Shore 82-79 on Friday.

Walker shot 2 of 9 from the field and went 17 for 18 from the line for the Aggies (5-4). Zamoku Weluche-Ume scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Bryson Ogletree went 4 of 5 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Jaden Cooper led the Hawks (4-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, six rebounds and two steals. Zion Obanla added 18 points for Maryland-Eastern Shore. Michael Teal also had 10 points and eight assists.

North Carolina A&T went into the break trailing 37-33. Walker scored 17 second-half points, including the game-winning shot.

