Utah Tech visits Santa Clara after Potter’s 26-point performance

Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-5) at Santa Clara Broncos (7-1)

Santa Clara, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech faces Santa Clara after Ethan Potter scored 26 points in Utah Tech’s 77-69 victory against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Broncos are 5-0 in home games. Santa Clara is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Trailblazers are 1-3 on the road. Utah Tech is 2-5 against opponents with a winning record.

Santa Clara scores 80.9 points, 8.4 more per game than the 72.5 Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Hammond is shooting 50.5% and averaging 16.6 points for the Broncos. Aleksandar Gavalyugov is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Potter is averaging 17.2 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers. Chance Trujillo is averaging 12.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

