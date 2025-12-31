Utah Tech hosts Hull and Abilene Christian

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 0-1 WAC) Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (9-4) at Utah Tech Trailblazers (5-6, 0-1 WAC)

Saint George, Utah; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian faces Utah Tech after Payton Hull scored 23 points in Abilene Christian’s 112-54 win against the S’western Assemblies Lions.

The Trailblazers are 5-3 in home games. Utah Tech is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the road. Abilene Christian leads the WAC scoring 14.6 fast break points per game.

Utah Tech scores 65.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 57.6 Abilene Christian gives up. Abilene Christian averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Utah Tech allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylee Borden is shooting 44.1% and averaging 15.6 points for the Trailblazers. Maddie Warren is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Hull is averaging 17.9 points and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Meredith Mayes is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 12.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

