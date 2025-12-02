UNC Asheville Bulldogs and the UNC Greensboro Spartans meet in Asheville, North Carolina

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-7) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-4) Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-7) vs. UNC Asheville Bulldogs (3-4)

Asheville, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro and UNC Asheville square off at Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina.

The Bulldogs have a 3-4 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Asheville is sixth in the Big South scoring 74.6 points while shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Spartans have a 1-7 record in non-conference play. UNC Greensboro is ninth in the SoCon scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

UNC Asheville averages 74.6 points per game, 10.7 fewer points than the 85.3 UNC Greensboro gives up. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points below the 42.6% shooting opponents of UNC Asheville have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Wright is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kameron Taylor is averaging 16.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 47.6%.

Donald Whitehead Jr. is shooting 26.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.8 points. Justin Neely is averaging 13.5 points, 11.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

