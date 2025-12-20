UMBC visits South Florida after Nelson’s 25-point performance

South Florida plays UMBC after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida's 104-93 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

UMBC Retrievers (6-5) at South Florida Bulls (6-5)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UMBC after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 104-93 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulls have gone 4-0 in home games. South Florida ranks seventh in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Retrievers are 2-3 on the road. UMBC is the America East leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jah’likai King averaging 4.2.

South Florida is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 74.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 81.8 South Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

King is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 87.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

