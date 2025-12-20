Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » UMBC visits South Florida…

UMBC visits South Florida after Nelson’s 25-point performance

The Associated Press

December 20, 2025, 4:43 AM

UMBC Retrievers (6-5) at South Florida Bulls (6-5)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays UMBC after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 104-93 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Bulls have gone 4-0 in home games. South Florida ranks seventh in college basketball with 13.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Nelson averaging 4.2 offensive boards.

The Retrievers are 2-3 on the road. UMBC is the America East leader with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jah’likai King averaging 4.2.

South Florida is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.4% UMBC allows to opponents. UMBC averages 74.1 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 81.8 South Florida gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph Pinion averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Nelson is averaging 14 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

King is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 87.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up