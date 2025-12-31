UMBC faces NJIT after Tillman’s 23-point game

UMBC faces NJIT after Jade Tillman scored 23 points in UMBC's 104-22 win over the Notre Dame-Maryland Gators.

NJIT Highlanders (9-4) at UMBC Retrievers (5-7)

Baltimore; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

The Retrievers have gone 2-3 in home games. UMBC leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Tillman paces the Retrievers with 5.9 rebounds.

The Highlanders have gone 4-2 away from home. NJIT scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

UMBC is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.9% NJIT allows to opponents. NJIT averages 7.5 more points per game (67.2) than UMBC gives up (59.7).

The Retrievers and Highlanders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dagny Slomack averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 4.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Tillman is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Olivia Kulyk is averaging 15.5 points for the Highlanders. Ava Locklear is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 64.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

