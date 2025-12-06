UL Monroe visits Cody and Alabama

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts UL…

UL Monroe Warhawks (5-2) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-0)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts UL Monroe after Essence Cody scored 21 points in Alabama’s 72-48 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Crimson Tide are 7-0 on their home court. Alabama ranks eighth in the SEC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Karly Weathers averaging 5.4.

The Warhawks are 0-2 on the road. UL Monroe scores 64.7 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

Alabama makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.8 percentage points higher than UL Monroe has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). UL Monroe scores 11.9 more points per game (64.7) than Alabama gives up to opponents (52.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessica Timmons is shooting 46.4% and averaging 15.8 points for the Crimson Tide. Weathers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Jazmine Jackson is shooting 57.7% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, while averaging 9.3 points. J’Mani Ingram is averaging 9.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

