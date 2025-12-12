UCSD Tritons face the Tulane Green Wave

Tulane Green Wave (7-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (8-1, 1-0 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UCSD…

Tulane Green Wave (7-3) vs. UCSD Tritons (8-1, 1-0 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Sunday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD faces Tulane in Henderson, Nevada.

The Tritons are 7-1 in non-conference play. UCSD ranks third in the Big West with 15.8 assists per game led by Tom Beattie averaging 4.1.

The Green Wave have a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Tulane has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSD scores 83.4 points, 6.3 more per game than the 77.1 Tulane gives up. Tulane averages 76.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the 72.1 UCSD allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leo Beath is shooting 57.8% and averaging 18.9 points for the Tritons. Aidan Burke is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers.

Rowan Brumbaugh is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Green Wave. Curtis Williams is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds.

