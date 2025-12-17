UCF hosts Okojie and Mercer

Mercer Bears (7-3) at UCF Knights (8-1) Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is…

Mercer Bears (7-3) at UCF Knights (8-1)

Orlando, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knights -14.5; over/under is 162.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits UCF after Baraka Okojie scored 20 points in Mercer’s 70-63 loss to the Clemson Tigers.

The Knights are 6-1 on their home court. UCF ranks seventh in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Jamichael Stillwell leads the Knights with 8.6 boards.

The Bears are 2-3 on the road. Mercer ranks second in the SoCon shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

UCF’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UCF gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Kugel is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Knights. Carmelo Pacheco is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Okojie is shooting 38.7% and averaging 18.1 points for the Bears. Armani Mighty is averaging 13.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.