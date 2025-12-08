Live Radio
Tylik Weeks scores 19 to lead Southern Miss past Grambling 68-60

The Associated Press

December 8, 2025, 10:57 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Tylik Weeks scored 19 points as Southern Miss beat Grambling 68-60 on Monday night.

Weeks also contributed seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (6-4). Isaac Tavares scored 18 points and added eight rebounds, five assists, and four steals. Dylan Brumfield had 13 points and shot 6 of 6 from the field.

The Tigers (3-6) were led by Roderick Coffee III, who posted 16 points, four assists and two steals. Antonio Munoz added 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

