Tennessee State takes on Southeast Missouri State following Nkrumah’s 23-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-4, 1-0 OVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (5-7, 0-1 OVC) at Tennessee State Tigers (7-4, 1-0 OVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -1.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays Southeast Missouri State after Aaron Nkrumah scored 23 points in Tennessee State’s 78-71 victory over the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Tennessee State is 3-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Redhawks are 0-1 in conference play. Southeast Missouri State scores 78.1 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

Tennessee State scores 79.4 points per game, 3.0 more points than the 76.4 Southeast Missouri State gives up. Southeast Missouri State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Tennessee State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Pitre is averaging 7.4 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. Nkrumah is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

BJ Ward is averaging 10.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Redhawks. Luke Almodovar is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 78.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.