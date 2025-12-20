Live Radio
South Florida faces Navy in non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

December 20, 2025, 4:43 AM

Navy Midshipmen (6-4) at South Florida Bulls (6-6)

Tampa, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stefanie Ingram and South Florida host Zanai Barnett-Gay and Navy in non-conference play.

The Bulls have gone 5-2 at home. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by L’or Mputu averaging 3.7.

The Midshipmen are 1-2 on the road. Navy ranks second in the Patriot with 15.7 assists per game led by Barnett-Gay averaging 3.9.

South Florida makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (36.6%). Navy averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than South Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Davidson is scoring 10.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Ingram is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barnett-Gay is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Midshipmen. Zoe Mesuch is averaging 10.4 points and 1.9 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

