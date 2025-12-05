Solo Ball helps No. 5 UConn pull away in 2nd half in 83-59 win over East Texas A&M

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Eric Reibe had 13…

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Solo Ball scored 10 of his 14 points in the second half, Eric Reibe had 13 points, six rebounds and three blocks and No. 5 UConn beat East Texas A&M 83-59 on Friday night.

Alex Karaban added 12 points, and Braylon Mullins scored all 10 of his points in the second half. UConn (8-1) shot 61% from the field in the second half.

Ball and Reibe combined for UConn’s first 12 points in the second half to help the Huskies go up by 16 points. Gianni Hunt answered with back-to-back 3-pointers. However, Mullins had seven points and Alex Karaban added six points during UConn’s 17-3 run.

Ronnie Harrison had 15 points and six rebounds for East Texas A&M (4-4). Damian Garcia had 12 points, and Gianni Hunt added 11.

UConn played without center Tarris Reed Jr. because of an ankle injury. The team’s team’s top scorer and rebounder missed his fifth game of the season. He’s considered to be game-to-game.

UConn led East Texas A&M 42-20 at halftime in last year’s meeting. However, the Lions made things more difficult for the Huskies in the rematch. with the Huskies up 38-27.

This is the fourth season that East Texas A&M has played at the Division I level. The Lions are eligible for the NCAA Division I tournament this season, a year ahead of schedule.

Up next

East Texas A&M: Hosts Central Arkansas on Sunday.

UConn: Plays No. 15 Florida on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden in the Jimmy V Classic.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.