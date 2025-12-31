Siena Saints face the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers on 4-game win streak

Siena will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Saints take on Mount St. Mary's.

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (6-6, 2-1 MAAC) at Siena Saints (4-7, 2-0 MAAC)

Loudonville, New York; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Saints take on Mount St. Mary’s.

The Saints have gone 2-2 in home games. Siena is 0-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in conference matchups. Mount St. Mary’s averages 17.8 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Siena is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 36.8% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 60.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 62.5 Siena allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Melious is shooting 25.8% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, while averaging 8.9 points and 1.6 steals. Francesca Schiro is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Amber Bullard is averaging 5.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Gabrielle Kennerly is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 12.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.