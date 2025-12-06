Scott scores 20 in Akron’s 88-71 victory over Tulane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 20 points as Akron beat Tulane 88-71 on Saturday. Scott shot 6 for…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Shammah Scott scored 20 points as Akron beat Tulane 88-71 on Saturday.

Scott shot 6 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Zips (8-2). Tavari Johnson added 18 points while shooting 7 for 11, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc while he also had five assists. Amani Lyles went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 14 points.

The Green Wave (6-3) were led in scoring by Rowan Brumbaugh, who finished with 16 points and four assists. Tulane also got 14 points and three steals from Asher Woods. JoJo Moore had 13 points and six rebounds.

Akron took the lead with 5:30 left in the first half and did not trail again. Johnson led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-34 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.