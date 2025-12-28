Scott and Indiana State host Belmont

Belmont Bruins (12-1, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-6, 0-2 MVC) Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Belmont Bruins (12-1, 2-0 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (7-6, 0-2 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Belmont after Ian Scott scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 85-65 loss to the Illinois State Redbirds.

The Sycamores are 5-1 in home games. Indiana State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 2-0 in MVC play. Belmont averages 18.8 assists per game to lead the MVC, paced by Nic McClain with 6.5.

Indiana State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Belmont has shot at a 51.7% clip from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

The Sycamores and Bruins match up Monday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scott is averaging 13.7 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Sycamores. Camp Wagner is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.9 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Bruins. Sam Orme is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 74.9 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Bruins: 9-1, averaging 86.1 points, 37.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.