Sacred Heart hosts Rider following Wood’s 21-point game

Rider Broncs (2-8, 0-1 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-7, 1-0 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart hosts Rider after Amelia Wood scored 21 points in Sacred Heart’s 64-58 victory against the Iona Gaels.

The Pioneers have gone 1-3 at home. Sacred Heart is 1-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

The Broncs are 0-1 in conference play. Rider is ninth in the MAAC scoring 54.1 points per game and is shooting 37.3%.

Sacred Heart averages 53.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 67.3 Rider allows. Rider averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Sacred Heart gives up.

The Pioneers and Broncs meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wood averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 22.5% from beyond the arc. Nalyce Dudley is shooting 48.8% and averaging 10.5 points.

Kristina Yomane is averaging 12.7 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Broncs. Aliya McIver is averaging 10.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

