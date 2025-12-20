Riley leads San Francisco against Morgan State after 22-point game

San Francisco faces the Morgan State Bears after Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points in San Francisco's 85-71 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Morgan State Bears (2-9) at San Francisco Dons (7-5)

San Francisco; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces Morgan State after Tyrone Riley IV scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 85-71 win over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Dons are 4-1 in home games. San Francisco ranks fifth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. David Fuchs leads the Dons with 6.7 boards.

The Bears are 0-5 on the road. Morgan State is 1-7 against opponents with a winning record.

San Francisco averages 75.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 83.2 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Beasley is shooting 42.7% and averaging 13.3 points for the Dons. Riley is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Alfred Worrell Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Bears. Rob Lawson is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

