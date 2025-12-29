Rider Broncs take on the Manhattan Jaspers on 8-game losing streak

Manhattan Jaspers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-10, 0-2 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Manhattan Jaspers (5-8, 1-1 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (1-10, 0-2 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaspers -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider comes into the matchup against Manhattan after losing eight straight games.

The Broncs have gone 1-2 in home games. Rider has a 1-6 record against teams over .500.

The Jaspers are 1-1 in MAAC play. Manhattan is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

Rider is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% Manhattan allows to opponents. Manhattan averages 78.2 points per game, 2.2 more than the 76.0 Rider allows.

The Broncs and Jaspers face off Monday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aasim Burton averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 24.5% from beyond the arc. Zion Cruz is shooting 33.0% and averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Winston is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Jaspers. Devin Dinkins is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 1-9, averaging 61.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

