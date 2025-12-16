Rhode Island defeats Canisius 62-45

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jonah Hinton scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat Canisius 62-45 on Tuesday. Hinton added eight…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Jonah Hinton scored 20 points as Rhode Island beat Canisius 62-45 on Tuesday.

Hinton added eight rebounds for the Rams (8-4). Myles Corey scored 12 points while going 4 of 7 from the floor and added five rebounds. Tyler Cochran shot 5 for 11 to finish with 12 points while adding four steals.

Bryan Ndjonga led the Golden Griffins (5-7, 0-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and eight rebounds. Anthony Benard added 10 points and four assists for Canisius. King Ijeoma finished with eight points, two steals and two blocks.

Hinton scored nine points in the first half, and Rhode Island went into halftime trailing 27-22. Rhode Island used a 19-2 second-half run to erase a three-point deficit and take the lead at 46-32 with 11:44 left in the half before finishing off the victory. Hinton scored 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.