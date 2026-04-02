West Virginia and Stanford play in CBC matchup

Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 9-10 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-14, 9-10 Big 12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Stanford Cardinal (20-12, 9-10 ACC) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (18-14, 9-10 Big 12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia and Stanford square off in the College Basketball Crown.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 play is 9-10, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference games. West Virginia is ninth in college basketball allowing 64.8 points per game while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.

The Cardinal’s record in ACC games is 9-10. Stanford is ninth in the ACC allowing 72.7 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

West Virginia is shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Stanford allows to opponents. Stanford has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Brenen Lorient is averaging 13.2 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

AJ Rohosy is averaging 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Cardinal: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.