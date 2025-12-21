Ralph scores 25, Pacific knocks off Nicholls 95-82

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph scored 25 points as Pacific beat Nicholls 95-82 on Sunday. Ralph shot 10 of…

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Elias Ralph scored 25 points as Pacific beat Nicholls 95-82 on Sunday.

Ralph shot 10 of 16 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Tigers (9-4). TJ Wainwright added 23 points while going 6 of 8 and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line and had seven rebounds. Isaac Jack had 14 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Jaylen Searles led the way for the Colonels (3-8) with 21 points and six assists. Christian Winborne added 15 points for Nicholls. Sincere Malone finished with 13 points and three steals.

Pacific took the lead for good with 19:29 remaining in the first half. The score was 45-34 at halftime, with Wainwright racking up 13 points. Pacific outscored Nicholls by two points in the second half with Ralph scoring a team-high 15 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

