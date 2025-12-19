Providence takes on Seton Hall following Edwards’ 32-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (10-1) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-1 Big East) Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Seton Hall Pirates (10-1) at Providence Friars (7-5, 0-1 Big East)

Providence, Rhode Island; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -2.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Seton Hall after Jason Edwards scored 32 points in Providence’s 113-110 overtime loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Friars are 6-0 in home games. Providence scores 91.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Pirates are 1-0 on the road. Seton Hall is 9-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Providence scores 91.7 points, 30.1 more per game than the 61.6 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Providence gives up.

The Friars and Pirates square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 46.3% and averaging 19.2 points for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 14.3 points and two steals for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Friars: 6-4, averaging 91.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Pirates: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points.

