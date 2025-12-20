Pittsburgh Panthers and the Penn State Nittany Lions meet in Hershey, Pennsylvania

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6) Hershey, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Penn State Nittany Lions (8-3, 0-2 Big Ten) vs. Pittsburgh Panthers (6-6)

Hershey, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State and Pittsburgh meet at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The Panthers are 6-6 in non-conference play. Pittsburgh scores 73.5 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Nittany Lions are 8-1 in non-conference play. Penn State averages 81.1 points and has outscored opponents by 6.6 points per game.

Pittsburgh is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 11.5 more points per game (81.1) than Pittsburgh gives up (69.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Dunning Jr. is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.8 points. Cameron Corhen is shooting 51.5% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Kayden Mingo is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Dominick Stewart is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

