Paveletzke, Ohio beat Saint Bonaventure 88-83 in OT at Cleveland Hoops Showdown

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jackson Paveletzke scored 25 points, including nine in the overtime, and Ohio beat Saint Bonaventure 88-83 on Saturday at the Cleveland Hoops Showdown.

Paveletzke shot 9 for 15 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bobcats (4-6). Javan Simmons scored 17 points, finishing 8 of 12 from the floor. Aidan Hadaway went 6 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

Frank Mitchell led the way for the Bonnies (10-2) with 27 points and 14 rebounds. Dasonte Bowen added 15 points and five assists for Saint Bonaventure. Daniel Egbuniwe also had 12 points. The loss snapped the Bonnies’ five-game winning streak.

Ohio entered halftime up 34-32. Hadaway paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Ohio was outscored by two points in the second half and the teams finished regulation tied 70-70. Paveletzke scored their nine overtime points while going 2 of 2 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line.

