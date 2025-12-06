North Dakota State hosts Northern Arizona following Wheeler-Thomas’ 23-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (6-3) Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-3) at North Dakota State Bison (6-3)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Northern Arizona after Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 23 points in North Dakota State’s 81-72 win over the Montana Grizzlies.

The Bison are 4-0 on their home court. North Dakota State averages 80.6 points and has outscored opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The Lumberjacks have gone 0-1 away from home. Northern Arizona has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Dakota State’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wheeler-Thomas is shooting 45.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Bison. Tay Smith is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Zack Davidson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Lumberjacks. Ryan Abelman is averaging 12.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

