North Dakota State defeats Division II’s Minnesota-Crookston 101-67

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Markhi Strickland had 19 points in North Dakota State’s 101-67 victory over Division II member Minnesota-Crookston on Monday night.

Strickland finished 9 of 10 from the floor for the Bison (10-3). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 14 points and added three steals. Noah Feddersen had 10 points.

Donez Lindsey finished with 25 points to pace the Golden Eagles. Spencer Swenson added nine points and three blocks. Brayden Carlson also had nine points.

