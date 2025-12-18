No. 7 Maryland takes home win streak into matchup with Cent. Conn. St.

The Terrapins are 9-0 on their home court and 1-0 in one-possession games.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Yarden Garzon #12 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in the fourth quarter against the Princeton Tigers at Xfinity Center on November 16, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/G Fiume) COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 16: Yarden Garzon #12 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in the fourth quarter against the Princeton Tigers at Xfinity Center on November 16, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)(Getty Images/G Fiume) Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-10) at Maryland Terrapins (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Maryland will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Terrapins take on Cent. Conn. St.

The Terrapins are 9-0 on their home court. Maryland is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Blue Devils are 0-6 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. is 0-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Maryland makes 49.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than Cent. Conn. St. has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Cent. Conn. St. averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon is averaging 11.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Terrapins. Oluchi Okananwa is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kiyah Lewis is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Lucia Noin is averaging 11.0 points and 6.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

